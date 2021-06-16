Michael J. 'Mike' Jakubczyk
HAMMOND, IN — Michael J. "Mike" Jakubczyk, 70, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sylvia (nee Flores); three children, Matthew (Bethanie) Jakubczyk, Cheryl (Chris) Sukta and Michael Jakubczyk; three stepchildren, Kenneth Sefchik, Steven Sefchik and Michelle (Jeff) Beck; four grandchildren: Rozella, Nathan, Violet and Liliana Jakubczyk; three sisters, Diane (late Robert) Markley, Linda (Brian) Pleitner and Sharon (John) Juranovich; one brother, Robert (Mimi) Jakubczyk; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Helen (nee Owczarzak) Jakubczyk.
Funeral services Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond (five blocks west of Calumet, one block north of Gostlin), 10 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with the Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Burial at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation on Friday June 18, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mike was a lifelong Hammond resident. He received a heart transplant in 2005, and was a cancer survivor. Mike was a retired assistant shief with the City of Hammond Fire Department, with 28 1/2 years of service. He was president of the Retired Hammond Firefighters Breakfast Club, and a member of Firefighters Union 556. Mike was an Army veteran of Vietnam, and a life member of the Vietnam Veterans Association. He was also a member of American Legion Post 16, DAV 17 and the Knights of Columbus #726. Mike was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Hammond.
Mike was a jokester at heart. He was an awesome "Dzia" to his grandchildren, and he lit up when they entered the room. Mike enjoyed cruising to many Caribbean locations and traveling to Poland. He loved hosting numerous family Thanksgiving dinners. The Fire Department brotherhood was an important part of his life. He was very happy-go-lucky, and embraced his second chance at life to the fullest. Mike also prayed the Rosary every day. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather, brother and a friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society, would be appreciated.