Michael J. "Mike" Jakubczyk

Mike was a jokester at heart. He was an awesome "Dzia" to his grandchildren, and he lit up when they entered the room. Mike enjoyed cruising to many Caribbean locations, and traveling to Poland. He loved hosting numerous family Thanksgiving dinners. The Fire Department brotherhood was an important part of his life. He was very Happy-Go-Lucky, and embraced his second chance at life to the fullest. Mike also prayed the Rosary every day. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.