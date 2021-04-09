Michael J. Sunny Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael J. Sunny Jr., 79, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home from Parkinson-Dementia on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, with his wife at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Darlene; niece, Michelle (Greg) Sunny-Blastic; two nephews, Kenneth W. Sunny and David A. Sunny; great-niece, Anna Blastic; sisters-in-law, Sue Sunny and Cathi Mezo. Preceded in death by two brothers, David Lee and Kenneth Sunny, and parents, Michael and Anne Sunny Sr.

Michael graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1959. He then graduated from New Mexico Military Institute and then went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees in education at Indiana University, Bloomington.

Michael began his teaching career at the School Town of Highland, first teaching U.S. history and geography and coaching basketball at the junior high school. He then moved to the high school, teaching economics. Michael loved teaching and interacting with his students, many coming back years later to tell him how his class was their favorite and how much they learned. He retired in 1998 after teaching for 33 years.