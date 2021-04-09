Michael J. Sunny Jr.
CROWN POINT, IN - Michael J. Sunny Jr., 79, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home from Parkinson-Dementia on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, with his wife at his side.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Darlene; niece, Michelle (Greg) Sunny-Blastic; two nephews, Kenneth W. Sunny and David A. Sunny; great-niece, Anna Blastic; sisters-in-law, Sue Sunny and Cathi Mezo. Preceded in death by two brothers, David Lee and Kenneth Sunny, and parents, Michael and Anne Sunny Sr.
Michael graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1959. He then graduated from New Mexico Military Institute and then went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees in education at Indiana University, Bloomington.
Michael began his teaching career at the School Town of Highland, first teaching U.S. history and geography and coaching basketball at the junior high school. He then moved to the high school, teaching economics. Michael loved teaching and interacting with his students, many coming back years later to tell him how his class was their favorite and how much they learned. He retired in 1998 after teaching for 33 years.
Michael also loved Hereford cattle, and after purchasing 10 acres of land in Crown Point, he bought and raised Herefords on Sunny Hill Ranch. Baling hay and cleaning stalls were hard work, but he fully enjoyed raising and taking care of them, most recently Holly, Molly and Polly.
A special appreciation of gratitude to Michael's caregivers who made it possible for all of Michael's needs to be met at home. "Thank you" so much Jordan, Beth, Debbie, Jean, Lorraine, Heidi and nurse Meaghan. You were wonderful.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Traditions Health Care, 1229 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point 46307; Humane Society of Hobart, P.O. Box 108, Hobart, IN 46342; or Erin's Farm, 5200 Liverpool Road, Hobart, IN 46342.
Michael was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church for over 50 years. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point, on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m on Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will start from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with prayers at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point at 10:00 a.m. with the Revs. James Wozniak and Jerry Schweitzer officiating. At rest in Calumet Park Cemetery. Face masks are required and please social distance while attending services.
