VALPARAISO, IN - Michael James Galanis, 65, of Valparaiso, passed away on August 11, 2018, at his residence. He was born on January 27, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, to John and Cleo (Pannos) Galanis. He worked for over 35 years as a lawyer. Michael had many activities that he enjoyed participating in such as painting, writing, reading, movies, golf, and music. He had a brilliant mind that was evident in his endeavors as an inventor and thoughts on philosophy. Michael was loved by everyone in his family and was highly respected in the law community. He was incredibly kind. Most importantly, however, was his love of his family.
He is survived by Suzanne Galanis of Valparaiso and their two children: Michelle (Stephan) Blush and Becca (Kyle) Kleist, both of Valparaiso, and one grandchild, Asher. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Ann Galanis of St. John and Barbara (Nick) Kyros of Illinois.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 11:00 AM, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Israel, 1405 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383. To sign an online guestbook,