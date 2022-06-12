CROWN POINT - Michael James Gorman IV (Mike), age 69, passed away at his home in Crown Point, on January 19, 2022, just shy of his 70th birthday from cancer. Born in Gary to Michael James Gorman III (Jim) and Patricia Ann Gorman (Wingeard).

He is survived by his wife, Janet Ann Gorman (Novosel); daughters: Margaret Ann Gorman, and Ann Louise Gorman; son-in-law, Curt Connolly; grandson, Gavin Scott Connolly; and brothers: Kevin Patrick Gorman and Timothy Charles Gorman.

Mike grew up in Hammond, where he graduated from Gavit High School in 1970 where he met his wife of 48 years on the tennis courts in Highland. He completed his electrical apprenticeship training with IBEW Local 697 in 1973. Mike retired in 2015 after 35 years as an electrician. Later in life, Mike became a beekeeper and founded Bee Mine Honey, selling his local honey in markets around Northwest Indiana and winning prizes for his excellent honey and bee products at the Lake County Fair. An avid fisherman, he spent his summers in Bemidji, Minnesota enjoying time with his grandson.

A funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. will be celebrated on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 W Division Rd, Valparaiso, IN. The family invites you to a celebration of his life at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N Campbell Street, Valparaiso, IN from noon to 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dunes Hospice LLC (www.duneshospicellc.com), Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (cholangiocarcinoma.org), or to the Valparaiso Parks and Recreation (www.valpoparks.org) native plants and Bee Hive projects.

Cremation by Burns Funeral Home of Crown Point, IN. He will be laid to rest at the Bohemian National Cemetery, 5255 N Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60630.

