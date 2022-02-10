Dec. 30, 1947 - Feb. 4, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Michael James Mueller, 74, of Munster, IN passed away on February 4, 2022. He is survived by his daughter Julie Majda and her husband Stephen; grandson Jacob Majda; granddaughter Alexandra Majda; brother Larry and his wife Kay; nephews: Tim and Jeff; and niece Kara Fenner.

Mike was born on December 30, 1947 to Leroy and Vera Mueller in Hammond, IN. He grew up in Lansing, IL attending St. Ann Catholic Elementary School and Thornton Fractional South High School.

After graduating from TF South, Mike enlisted in the US Army Reserves and entered the family business with Larmco Masonry as a bricklayer with the International Union of Bricklayers Local 21. After many years, Mike left Larmco and trained as a professional bartender and later as a roulette dealer with Trump Casinos. Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed bowling, having been a member of regular leagues in the area for years. Mike enjoyed the music of the 50s and 60s and could regularly be found dancing it up with friends at local Relics gigs and Jim Bulanda shows.

Friends may visit with Mike's family on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Mike will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, with 9:30 AM closing prayers, then preceding to All Souls Catholic Parish at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing with a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Mike will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Mike was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com