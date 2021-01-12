Sept. 17, 1931 - Jan. 7, 2021
LAKELAND, FL - Michael John Blazevich, age 89, a former resident of Munster, Indiana passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Bartow Regional Medical Center in Bartow, Florida. Michael was born at 11:05 am on September 17, 1931 in East Chicago, Indiana. He was the son of Michael and Ann (Tarka) Blazevich.
Michael's early years were spent in East Chicago after which, his family relocated to Hessville where he spent the remainder of his childhood years. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1949. He served in the Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. During that time, he met the love of his life, Margaret Frances Oakley. They were united in marriage on January 15th, 1955 in San Francisco, California and came back to Hammond to raise a family and eventually relocated to Munster. Michael worked at Inland Steel for 41 years until his retirement, after which he spent his time traveling and pursuing his passion for golf. He was also a member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Michael is survived his wife, Margaret Blazevich (nee Oakley) of Lakeland, Florida; five children: Diane (Terry) Blazevich of Mulberry, FL, Thomas (Sharon) Blazevich of Las Vegas, NV, Donald Blazevich of Richardson, TX, Robert (Patti) Blazevich of Madison, WI and Steven (Amanda) Blazevich of Riverview, FL; five grandchildren: Jennifer, William, Lauren, Vanessa and Paul; six great-grandchildren: Skylar, Hunter, Dylan, Claire, Miloh and Benjamin as well as his sister Barbara Knezevich and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Ann (Tarka) Blazevich, a brother, John Blazevich and brother-in-law, Emil Knezevich.
A graveside service for family only will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14 at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale, Fl. Later in the year, the family plans to gather for a celebration of Michael's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to the Wounded Warrior Project via their website at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/