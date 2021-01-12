Michael John Blazevich

Michael's early years were spent in East Chicago after which, his family relocated to Hessville where he spent the remainder of his childhood years. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1949. He served in the Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. During that time, he met the love of his life, Margaret Frances Oakley. They were united in marriage on January 15th, 1955 in San Francisco, California and came back to Hammond to raise a family and eventually relocated to Munster. Michael worked at Inland Steel for 41 years until his retirement, after which he spent his time traveling and pursuing his passion for golf. He was also a member of St. Thomas More Church in Munster and enjoyed singing in the church choir.