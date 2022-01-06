 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael John Mihalic, Jr.
Michael John Mihalic, Jr.

Feb. 12, 1953 - Nov. 13, 2021

The man, the legend, Michael John Mihalic, Jr. passed away on November 13, 2021 at the age of 68.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine Mihalic; mother, Marilyn Mihalic; two sisters: Pam Bogner (Bill Bogner, husband), Susan Andrade (Rick Andrade, husband); daughter, Cynthia Cease (Michael Cease, husband); three stepchildren: Charles Vermejan, Angie Wright (Bob Wright, husband), Robert Vermejan (Delorse Vermejan, wife) and 10 grandchildren.

Also, preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Mihalic and sister, Dawn Mihalic.

Please join us in stories and laughter while we celebrate his life on January 8, 2022 at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, in Highland, IN, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

While you may be gone, you will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace.

