Michael John 'Mikey' Weir

August 29, 1981 — Jan. 8, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Michael John "Mikey" Weir, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, January 8, 2021, after a brave 18-month battle with cancer. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and friend. Mikey was an avid reader, music lover (especially Bob Dylan), author and sports fan. He was extremely devoted to the White Sox and overjoyed to be able to live to see them win the World Series.

He is survived by his loving mother and father, Karen and John Weir; brother, James (Tina) Weir, and nephew, Anthony Weir; best friend, Adam Kras; and faithful companion, Heidi (dog). Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and beloved dog, Wendy. To ensure the safety of Mikey's family and friends, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME in Hammond, 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.