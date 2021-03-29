Dec. 5, 1969 - March 25, 2021
ZIONSVILLE, IN -
Michael John Naspinski, 51 of Zionsville, IN passed away March 25, 2021. Mike was born on December 5, 1969 in Gary, IN to Edmund Lawrence and Lynn Bettie (Maris) Naspinski. Mike graduated from Merrillville High School and The Citadel. Mike was a State Champion Pole Vaulter back in College from the State of South Carolina. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Zionsville. Mike worked as a contractor with FedEx. He had a passion to coach football and baseball and teach the fundamentals of the sports. He was the past President of ZYFL and Little League as well he was a 22-year referee official for the IHSSA and on the collegiate level as well. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ann and Edmund Naspinski, and Florence and Albert Maris, his brother, Mathew Naspinski.
Calling will be held on Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Additional calling will be held on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at St Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church from 10:00 -11:00 with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Mike is survived by his wife, Jennifer "Jenn" Gayle (Torr) Naspinski; their children: Jacob, Allison and Brianna Naspinski; his parents, Edmund and Lynn Naspinski; his sister, Kimberly Naspinski; his in-laws, Barbara and Jerry Lewis; brother-in-laws: Chris and Jennifer Torr, and Darrin and Paula Lewis; and his nieces and nephews, Jessica (Wayland) Roach, Nicholas Naspinski, Kaylea and Trevor Torr and Layton, Mason, Hannah and Grace Lewis.
Memorial contributions may be given to either ZYFL or to the Little League. Online condolences and a video tribute may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com or www.pruzinfuneralservice.com. Please visit the church website to LIVE STREAM the funeral mass.