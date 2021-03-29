Michael John Naspinski, 51 of Zionsville, IN passed away March 25, 2021. Mike was born on December 5, 1969 in Gary, IN to Edmund Lawrence and Lynn Bettie (Maris) Naspinski. Mike graduated from Merrillville High School and The Citadel. Mike was a State Champion Pole Vaulter back in College from the State of South Carolina. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Zionsville. Mike worked as a contractor with FedEx. He had a passion to coach football and baseball and teach the fundamentals of the sports. He was the past President of ZYFL and Little League as well he was a 22-year referee official for the IHSSA and on the collegiate level as well. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ann and Edmund Naspinski, and Florence and Albert Maris, his brother, Mathew Naspinski.