CHICAGO, IL - Michael John Suty, age 63 of Chicago, IL passed peacefully at home with his wife Daina Fernandez and loving sister Marilyn Suty at his side. He was born on December 2, 1955 to the late John and Loretta (Krygier) Suty in East Chicago, IN. A graduate of Bishop Noll Institute class of 73 and a proud graduate of Vanderbilt University. He was a member of Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chicago. He loved fishing and boating and was a member of the Harbor Yacht Club, East Chicago, IN, as well as , the New Buffalo Marina. He made everyone he met feel like one of the family.
His Memorial Service will be on January 15, 2019 at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Visitation at 9:00am-10:00am. Memorial Service at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please donate to Lungevity.org or American Cancer Society.