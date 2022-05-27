 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael John Zaharias, Sr.

  • 0

May 21, 1940 - May 25, 2022

HEBRON - Michael John "Zeke" Zaharias, Sr., 82, of Hebron, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born May 21, 1940, in Gary, IN, to John and Katherine (Coutouzis) Zaharias. Michael worked in management at U.S. Steel, retiring after 40 years of service and briefly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a highly active member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, Valparaiso and AHEPA.

On September 22, 1963, Michael married Constance "Connie" Manolakis who survives along with their children: Catherine Mashburn, Christine Zaharias, and Mike Zaharias, Jr.; grandchildren: Mike (Tyler) Zaharias III, Constance Wilmoth, Eleni Zaharias, and Alexandra Mashburn; two great grandchildren: Tristan and Rose; and his sister, Kaliope Domoras. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Mary Coros and Nick Zaharias.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a AHEPA Service at 6:00 PM and Trisagion Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorials may be made to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts