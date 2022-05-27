Michael John Zaharias, Sr.

May 21, 1940 - May 25, 2022

HEBRON - Michael John "Zeke" Zaharias, Sr., 82, of Hebron, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born May 21, 1940, in Gary, IN, to John and Katherine (Coutouzis) Zaharias. Michael worked in management at U.S. Steel, retiring after 40 years of service and briefly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a highly active member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, Valparaiso and AHEPA.

On September 22, 1963, Michael married Constance "Connie" Manolakis who survives along with their children: Catherine Mashburn, Christine Zaharias, and Mike Zaharias, Jr.; grandchildren: Mike (Tyler) Zaharias III, Constance Wilmoth, Eleni Zaharias, and Alexandra Mashburn; two great grandchildren: Tristan and Rose; and his sister, Kaliope Domoras. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Mary Coros and Nick Zaharias.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a AHEPA Service at 6:00 PM and Trisagion Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorials may be made to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church.