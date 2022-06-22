April 24, 1936 - June 16, 2022

Michael Joseph Arvay Sr., loving husband, father, and grandfather of five grandchildren, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the age of 86.

Michael was born on April 24, 1936, in East Chicago, IN, to George and Eva (Merchel) Arvay. On July 11, 1959, he married Jeanette Ann Stephens. He was drafted by the Army, where he served in Korea. After the Army, he became an electronics repair technician working at Montgomery Wards until retirement.

Michael was preceded in death by his father George; mother Eva; and brother, George.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; daughter, Pamela (Kenneth) Reid; and son, Michael (Vanessa) Arvay.

His wake will be held at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home in Dyer, IN on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will happen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Saint Maria Goretti Church to help continue the Ice Cream Truck tradition. www.fagenmiller.com