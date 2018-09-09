CHANDLER, AZ - Michael Joseph Kelchak, D.D.S. passed peacefully on August 23, 2018 in Chandler, AZ. Michael was the beloved husband of Sandra; loving father of Jaci (Chuck) Redding, Kym (Russ Burgert) Conis, Michelle Kelchak and Jay (Sabrena) Kelchak; devoted son of Michael and Mary Kelchak and son-in-law of Ray and Marian Carpenter; dear brother of Father Joseph Kelchak, George (Betty) Kelchak, Marge (John) Simko and Ann (Ernie) Buczek and brother-in-law of Richard (Ruth) Carpenter; loving grandfather of Korey, Alec, Alena, Sydney and Brooke and step grandfather of Nicola (Giulio), CJ, Beth, Russell and Shannon; great grandfather of Isla; and fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Michael earned his dental degree from Marquette University in 1961, after serving a tour of duty in the U.S. Army Medical Corps-Dental Detachment. Michael married Sandra in 1960 and after graduation, opened their first dental practice in Hammond, IN, working side-by-side. Michael and Sandra eventually built a new practice in Munster, IN, where they raised their four children. Michael donated his time to the Lions Club and taught at Indiana University NW. Well respected in the dental community, Michael retired at the age of 73, and moved to Chandler, AZ, where he and Sandra enjoyed travel, arts and theatre. Michael deeply treasured time spent with his family and dear friends. He will forever be remembered for his uncanny sense of humor and loving smile.
Service will be on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (visitation at 9:00 a.m.) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Valparaiso, IN. Inurnment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Benedictine University in Mesa, AZ.