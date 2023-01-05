 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Julius Howard "Duck"

Dec. 11, 1965 – Dec. 21, 2022

HAMMOND, IN—Michael J. Howard, age 57, of Hammond passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Autumn Howard; fiancée, Andrew; granddaughter, McKenna Lukacs; and his sister, Dawn.

Preceded in death by his mother, Marsha Howard.

Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial visitation on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN, 46323.

Michael “Duck” was a lifelong resident of the Region. He was a graduate of Morton High School. Duck worked as a boilermaker with Union Local 374. He loved cheering for his Chicago Blackhawks, White Sox, and the Bears. In his free time, he enjoyed cruising around on his Harley. Most of all he loved his family and being a grandpa.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.

