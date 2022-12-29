 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael K. Malackowski

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Michael Kevin Malackowski, 61, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on December 20, 2022.

Mike was a 1979 graduate of Valparaiso High School and 1983 graduate of Indiana University. After graduation, he was employed for years by IU but eventually moved to Indianapolis and found happiness working for Easterseals Crossroads.

Michael is survived by his mother, Joan; brothers, Robert and Patrick (Carol). He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and sister-in-law, Lynn.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, 219-462-3125.

