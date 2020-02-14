Michael Kavanaugh

Michael Kavanaugh

Happy 1st Valentine's Day to our Angel in Heaven who we're sending hugs and kisses because a thousand hearts would be too few to carry all our love for you.

Missing you, Sandy, Tracy, Katie, Jesse, Hailey, Brett, Irelyn, Jackson and Joey

