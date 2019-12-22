{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Kavanaugh

In Loving Memory Of Michael Kavanaugh On His 1st Christmas In Heaven.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.

Forever in our hearts, Sandy, Tracy, Katie, Jesse, Hailey, Brett, Irelyn, Jackson, Joey, Quill and Bohunk.

