July 24, 1966 - Nov. 15, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Michael L. Sohacki was born July 24, 1966, in Hammond, IN and passed away at his home in Munster, IN on November 15, 2022. Michael is survived by his son, Jarod Sohacki, stepson, Julian Burger, mother, Patricia (Poore) Sohacki; sisters: Karen (Daniel) Teitsort, and Nanette Sohacki, nephew, Noah Sohacki; nieces: Sarah, and Abby Teitsort, and his former wife, Andria Booth. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Donald M. Sohacki, and grandparents: Michael and Gene (Wojcik) Sohacki, and Harold and Macel (Cole) Bates.

Michael was a resident of Munster, Indiana for 56 years. He attended Ernest R. Elliott grade school, and Wilbur Wright Middle School. He played junior league baseball with the Munster A League Mets and Babe Ruth Tigers, coached by his father. At Bishop Noll High School, he was on the tennis, swim, and baseball teams, before graduating in 1984.

Michael owned Valparaiso Scuba Shack from 1987 through 1990. He was then hired as a Computer Facilities Technician at the School City of Hammond, Maintenance/Operations Department. After completing architectural draftsman coursework at Purdue University Northwest, he was promoted to CADD Operator in 1992. During his career he digitized the school city blueprints, and maintained roofing and elevator improvements, and ADA building compliance.

The summer before his high school senior year, an accident rendered him quadriplegic. Michael persevered through many struggles that most never experience, yet he maintained his playful sense of humor, grew, learned, and adapted. His life was enriched by many friends and caregivers. His sister Nan's loving care and support during his later illness was especially meaningful. He will beremembered as a good-hearted joker, clever storyteller, supportive brother, loving son and caring father.