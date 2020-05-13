Michael L. Spisak
HOBART, IN — Michael L. Spisak, age 62, of Hobart, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. He graduated from Merrillville High School and retired from Arcelor Mittal. Michael loved fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Spisak. Michael is survived by his mother, Virginia Spisak, many cousins and friends. Services for Michael will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.