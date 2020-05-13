Michael L. Spisak

Michael L. Spisak

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael L. Spisak

Michael L. Spisak

HOBART, IN — Michael L. Spisak, age 62, of Hobart, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. He graduated from Merrillville High School and retired from Arcelor Mittal. Michael loved fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Spisak. Michael is survived by his mother, Virginia Spisak, many cousins and friends. Services for Michael will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts