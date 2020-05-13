Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HOBART, IN — Michael L. Spisak, age 62, of Hobart, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. He graduated from Merrillville High School and retired from Arcelor Mittal. Michael loved fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Spisak. Michael is survived by his mother, Virginia Spisak, many cousins and friends. Services for Michael will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com