MERRILLVILLE, IN - Michael L. Verbancic, age 78, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Michael is survived by his two sons: Michael L. Verbancic III and Timothy J. Verbancic, both of Merrillville, IN.
Michael retired from Inland Steel. He was a former Fire Chief of Ross Township Fire Service and also former Fire Chief of Merrillville Volunteer Fire Department Station I. Michael was an avid Bears fan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. An IVFA Memorial Service will take place at 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Randy Scott officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
