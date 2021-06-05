HIGHLAND, IN - Michael Lee Allender, age 76, of Highland, IN, formerly of Columbia City, IN passed away suddenly on Monday, May 31, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Debra Allender (nee Swinford); two dear daughters: Christine (Mike Takada) Allender, Holly (Ray) Helton; the former wife and mother of his children, Pam Randall (nee Fox); his nieces and nephews: Sheila (Allender) and Jeff Leachman; Jeff and Donna (nee Sanders) Allender; Kevin and Scott Allender-Caro; Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Etta Allender; and brother, David (still living, Barbara) Allender.
Michael was a 1962 graduate of Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, IN. He then went on to Indiana University where he received a degree in Mathematics. He began working at International Harvester (now Navistar) directly out of college in a career that eventually became known as "Information Technology" and retired 37 years later. In the "80"s he earned his MBA from Illinois Benedictine College. He was a proud Hoosier, an avid IU basketball fan, and enjoyed Storytelling and Bluegrass music.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A service commemorating Michael's life will be held at 4:00 PM. We kindly ask that masks be worn and follow social distancing for visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indiana University and the International Bluegrass Music Association.