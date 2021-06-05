HIGHLAND, IN - Michael Lee Allender, age 76, of Highland, IN, formerly of Columbia City, IN passed away suddenly on Monday, May 31, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Debra Allender (nee Swinford); two dear daughters: Christine (Mike Takada) Allender, Holly (Ray) Helton; the former wife and mother of his children, Pam Randall (nee Fox); his nieces and nephews: Sheila (Allender) and Jeff Leachman; Jeff and Donna (nee Sanders) Allender; Kevin and Scott Allender-Caro; Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Etta Allender; and brother, David (still living, Barbara) Allender.

Michael was a 1962 graduate of Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, IN. He then went on to Indiana University where he received a degree in Mathematics. He began working at International Harvester (now Navistar) directly out of college in a career that eventually became known as "Information Technology" and retired 37 years later. In the "80"s he earned his MBA from Illinois Benedictine College. He was a proud Hoosier, an avid IU basketball fan, and enjoyed Storytelling and Bluegrass music.