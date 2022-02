FAYETTEVILLE - Gould, Michael Lee of Fayetteville, NC passed peacefully in his home 2/3/22. Mike graduated from Lake Central HS in 1977, St. John, IN and received BA from Valparaiso University in 1981. Preceded in death by his mother, Lucrezia Gould; Mike is survived by wife, Rachel Gould; father, F. Lee Gould; and sisters: Laurel and Jessica. Condolences may be sent to family on www.fayettevillecremationservices.com. Celebration of life in IN TBA June 2022.