Michael Lee Irk

ZIONSVILLE - Michael "Mickey" Lee Irk, age 77, of Zionsville, IN (formerly of Munster, IN) passed away suddenly on November 25, 2022 at his home in Zionsville with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Marge. He is survived by his son, Michael (Brenda) Irk; grandchildren: Michael, Jack, and Gigi; sister, Sheila (Walter) Reczek; and many beloved nieces and cousins; special cousins: Maggie Stott and Midge Lesczynski; sister-in-law, Patti Norman; best friends: John Surovek and John "Shorty" Cubit.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Friday December 2, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his loving memory to the American Heart Association. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.