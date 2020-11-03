Michael M. Skrbina

LANSING, IL - Michael Matthew Skrbina, age 40, of Lansing, IL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020. Husband of Amanda nee Draus. Loving father of River. Dear son of Michael (Denise) Skrbina. Loving brother of Todd (Kimberly), Chad (Christopher), Kyle, Joseph, and Benjamin. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Lynn Vanderzee.

Memorial visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane Dyer IN 46311. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Michael will be missed by his family and friends. Information at www.SMITSFH.com or call 219-322-7300.