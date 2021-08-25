Michael Manes

ST JOHN, IN — Michael Manes, age 93, of St. John, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 21, 2021 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Shirley (nee Imes) Manes; daughters: Ruth (Ted) Staniszeski and Kathy (Dave) Manes-Smith; grandchildren: Jaime (Brandon) McLain and Lindsey Staniszeski; great grandchildren: Parker, Stella, and Scarlett; brothers: Jim Manes, Joe (Vicki) Manes, and Rich (Barb) Manes; sisters: Ann Herron and Bette Bouck; brother-in-law Bob (Sharon) Imes and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John with visiting from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Burial Lake Village Cemetery.

Michael was a proud 73-year member of the Local 597 Pipefitter's Union. He was also a member of the Masonic Lake Lodge 157 and Dyer United Methodist Church. He spent several years sharing coffee, donuts, and conversation with the McDonald's Crew. Mike was very passionate about landscaping and gardening. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa. Mike enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Italy, visiting his father's homeland. Donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com