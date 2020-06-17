HEBRON, IN — Michael "Mick" Allen Martin, 72, of Hebron, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He had a long, lengthy struggle with cancer. He was born to the late William F. and Thelma (Shirley) Martin in Hammond, IN, on October 2, 1947. On November 30, 1974, he married Lola Catherine Comforti in Hammond, IN.

Michael became a member of the Local 150 Operating Engineers in 1966. He enjoyed reading Stephen King books, working outdoors with his family and using his hands to "fix" whatever needed some tweaking. An avid "Star Trek" fan, who found comfort in his "command center" also known as the recliner. His family loved his jokes he came home with and will miss his kindness and compassion. The entire Martin family would like to send a sincere thanks to their dear friends, George and Pat Poisel, and David Bailey for all of their help during the difficult times prior to Michael's passing.