Sep. 24, 1929 - Aug. 29, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Michael (Mick) Bilka, 92 of Highland, IN passed away August 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 24, 1929 in Hammond, IN and grew up nearby in Whiting. He was the son of Michael Sr. and Mary (Lenard) Bilka. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jacqueline (Keene) Bilka and by his siblings: Frank, John and Joseph Bilka, Jean (Murzyn) Masura and Ann (Jerzyk) Bernicky.

He is survived by his son Allan and daughter-in-law Lisa (Visak) Bilka of Dyer, daughter Michele Bilka of Highland, son Marc and daughter-in-law Gail (Goodwine) Bilka of St. Joseph, MI, son Raymond and daughter-in-law Gina (Ketchum) Bilka of Highland, and son Thomas and daughter-in-law April (Moretton) Bilka of Griffith. His 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren include:

Natasha, Tom, London and Mars Shallon of Carmel, IN; Erek, Amy and Nolan Bilka of Naperville, IL; Adam Bilka and Emily, Nora and Miles Anderson of St. Joseph, MI; Von, Harriet and Kirby Bilka of Chicago, IL; Alyse Bilka of Merrillville, IN; Mic and Anyssa Bilka of Highland, and Katelynn Bilka of Muncie, IN.

Michael practiced chemical engineering for companies such as Total, BP and Purex for over 40 years before retiring in 1994. His career took him to many foreign countries throughout Europe and Asia.

Michael was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland since the 1950s. He was a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many others.

A mass in his honor will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Our Lady of Grace Parish.