Jan. 12, 1959 - Jan. 21, 2021

HOBART, IN - Michael "Mick" Sandlin, age 62, of Hobart, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2021. He was born on January 12, 1959 in East Chicago, IN, to Larry "Rocky" and Augustine Sandlin. He attended Portage Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Lake Central High School.

Mick was an avid golfer and loved his family fiercely, but Mick's life passion was the End Zone. For nearly 40 years he was the End Zone's heart and soul, and will be forever missed. He was preceded in death by his father-Larry; brothers: Larry and Timothy.

Mick is survived by his wife Dianna; children: Krista Freeman, Mathew Sandlin, Mary Sandlin, and Maxwell Sandlin; mother Augustine Sandlin; sister Theresa Sandlin; brothers: Daniel Sandlin and William Rainey.

A Time of Sharing for Mick will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. In observance of COVID protocol, please keep the line continually moving, pausing only briefly with family. There will be a comforting vigil at the End Zone, directly following the time of sharing at the funeral home. www.burnsfuneral.com.