May 25, 1940 - Mar. 14, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael "Mickey" Orban, born May 25, 1940, in East Chicago, Indiana passed away March 14, 2023, at his home in Crown Point.

Mickey moved from East Chicago to Highland in 1950 and graduated from Griffith High School in 1958. He attained the rank of Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge in 1961. In 1992, he retired from Inland Steel after 31 years of service. Mickey married his wife Judy in 1964 and they nearly celebrated their 59th anniversary. He was a member of the Griffith Masonic Lodge (now McKinley Lodge) for many years.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and traveling the country in one of the many RVs and trailers he owned over the years.

He was preceded in life by his father Mike, Mother Elizabeth, and sister Carol (Don) Gray. He is survived by his wife Judy, sons Michael (Liz) and Don (Jola), grandchildren Natalie, Sarah, and William, and nieces JoEllen (Scott) Twiddy, Jan (Jon) Andersen, and nephew David (Sharon) Gray.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, Indiana from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. An honor guard, Masonic Rites, and eulogy will begin at 1:00 p.m.

