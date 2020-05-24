× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHULA VISTA, CA - Michael "Mickey" Sparber, age 72 passed away on May 18, 2020 in Chula Vista, CA. Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Martin. He is survived by his wife, Svetlana; his son, Michael (Cindy) Guz of California; grandsons, Tyler and Nathan; dearest Aunt Honey of Milwaukee, WI and many loving cousins.

Mickey was born in Hammond, Indiana, and graduated from Hammond High School and Indiana University. He was the respected owner of Employee Benefits consultant. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to NWI Veterans Action Counsel or the Commemorative Air Force Great Lakes Wing.

Graveside Services will be held at the Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Hammond, IN on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please contact KISH FUNERAL HOME for details at 219-924-3333. www.kishfuneralhome.net