Michael (Mike) A. Doolin

Mike was a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church, where he served as an Altar Boy and worked at the Rectory. Mike was a fiercely tireless employee for Laborers Local Union #81 and worked for Coex and Ziese and Sons Excavating. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and Notre Dame Football. Always loyal, faithful, friendly and true, Mike had a competitive spirit, sharp sense of humor and ornery side loved by all. Mike was a player on the Crown Point 1995 Indiana State Little League Championship team. Most of all, a good, hard working man with a great heart. He loved, and was loved by many. His was a brief life, but he lived it to the fullest extent that he could, full of energy for his family, friends and work. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.