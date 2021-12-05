MOROCCO, IN - Michael "Mike" Dubowski 43, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021. He is survived by his children: Michael Jr, Mya, Alison, Adell and their mother, Vicky Kressen; parents: Alan and Claudia; siblings: Jill (Jason) Fleming, Dan (Sydnie) Dubowski; girlfriend, Devon Moore; godparents: Shelley Rourke, Steve Ficht; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents: William and Jean Guild, John and Adell Dubowski; brother-in-law, Will Denney. Mike was an electrician for IBEW 697. He enjoyed golf and family but his greatest pleasure was his children.
Cremation will precede Visitation, Friday, December 10, 2021 from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM, Celebration of Life following at 3:00 PM all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to his family.