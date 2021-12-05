MOROCCO, IN - Michael "Mike" Dubowski 43, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021. He is survived by his children: Michael Jr, Mya, Alison, Adell and their mother, Vicky Kressen; parents: Alan and Claudia; siblings: Jill (Jason) Fleming, Dan (Sydnie) Dubowski; girlfriend, Devon Moore; godparents: Shelley Rourke, Steve Ficht; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents: William and Jean Guild, John and Adell Dubowski; brother-in-law, Will Denney. Mike was an electrician for IBEW 697. He enjoyed golf and family but his greatest pleasure was his children.