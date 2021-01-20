Michael 'Mike' Fitousis

HEBRON, IN — Michael "Mike" Fitousis, 64, of Hebron, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi (nee Steffel) Fitousis, of 29 years; mother, Kalliopi Fitousis; sisters, Alexandra Fitousis Lambros and Bessie (late Gus) Stassis; brother, Nick (Eletheria) Fitousis; mother-in-law, Shirley Williams; brother-in-law, Todd (Rita) Steffel; sister-in-law, Heather Rogan; his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members in Greece. Preceded in death by father, Dimitrios Fitousis;, nephew, Peter Stassis; and father-in-law and stepmother-in-law, Jim and June Steffel.

Mike was a member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso and attended services at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville.

He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1974, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. He was a retired construction worker with Local #81 with many years of service and owned Indian Head Restaurant in Winamac, IN. Mike was a car fanatic, enjoyed watching car racing, and was a talented autobody repairman. His famous saying was either "Don't worry!" or "I love you guys."