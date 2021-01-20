 Skip to main content
HEBRON, IN — Michael "Mike" Fitousis, 64, of Hebron, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi (nee Steffel) Fitousis, of 29 years; mother,  Kalliopi Fitousis; sisters, Alexandra Fitousis Lambros and Bessie (late Gus) Stassis; brother, Nick (Eletheria) Fitousis; mother-in-law, Shirley Williams; brother-in-law, Todd (Rita) Steffel; sister-in-law, Heather Rogan; his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members in Greece. Preceded in death by father, Dimitrios Fitousis;, nephew, Peter Stassis; and father-in-law and stepmother-in-law, Jim and June Steffel.

Mike was a member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso and attended services at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville.

He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, class of 1974, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. He was a retired construction worker with Local #81 with many years of service and owned Indian Head Restaurant in Winamac, IN. Mike was a car fanatic, enjoyed watching car racing, and was a talented autobody repairman. His famous saying was either "Don't worry!" or "I love you guys."

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral (8800 Madison, St., Merrillville) with the Revs. Ted Poteres, Dimitri Burikas and Jim Greanias officiating. At rest in Calumet Park Cemetery. Please remember, masks must be worn while at church.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view his tribute video.

