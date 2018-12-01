CROWN POINT, IN - Michael 'Mike' Francis Tedesco, age 66, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Mike is survived by his wife Margaret 'Margie' of 35 years; daughter: Angela (Lorenzo) Tassone; son: Anthony (Meggan) Tedesco; grandchildren: Harmony and Atticus; and brothers: Tim (Cindy) Tedesco, James (Antoinette) Tedesco, Art (Cemptebre) Tedesco and David (Becky) Tedesco.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother: Margaret and step-father: Frank Gornick; and brothers: Bill and Vito.
Michael was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He retired from Inland Steel with over 24 years of service. Mike was a Vietnam Era Army Veteran. He attended The Chicago Academy of Art and loved to draw.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Monday, December 3, 2018 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 West Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Services will conclude at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Mike's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association. To view directions and sign Mike's online guestbook visit:
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500