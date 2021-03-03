Michael 'Mike' J. Miscko

April 13, 1942 — Feb. 26, 2021

HOBART, IN - Michael "Mike" J. Miscko, 78, of Hobart, formerly of Gary and Lake Placid, FL, passed away February 26, 2021, at Southlake Methodist in Merrillville. He was born on April 13, 1942, to the late John and Helen (nee Dergo) Miscko in Gary, IN. Michael was a Hobart High School graduate and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, Indiana National Guard and 113 Engineer Bn. (six years). He retired from U.S. Steel with 38 years of service. Michael married his bride, Linda Gielow, on July 23, 1966, at St. Peter and Paul in Merrillville. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart and St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Miscko; twin daughters, Karey (David) Dziewicki and Kelly Wilkening; five grandchildren: Ashley (Austin) Kukulski, Ryan and Caitlin Dziewicki, and Rachel and Luke Wilkening; sister, Mary Sue (Tom) Partin; and brother-in-law, Chuck Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter; parents, John and Helen Miscko; and son-in-law, Tom Wilkening.