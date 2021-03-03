Michael 'Mike' J. Miscko
April 13, 1942 — Feb. 26, 2021
HOBART, IN - Michael "Mike" J. Miscko, 78, of Hobart, formerly of Gary and Lake Placid, FL, passed away February 26, 2021, at Southlake Methodist in Merrillville. He was born on April 13, 1942, to the late John and Helen (nee Dergo) Miscko in Gary, IN. Michael was a Hobart High School graduate and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, Indiana National Guard and 113 Engineer Bn. (six years). He retired from U.S. Steel with 38 years of service. Michael married his bride, Linda Gielow, on July 23, 1966, at St. Peter and Paul in Merrillville. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart and St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, FL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Miscko; twin daughters, Karey (David) Dziewicki and Kelly Wilkening; five grandchildren: Ashley (Austin) Kukulski, Ryan and Caitlin Dziewicki, and Rachel and Luke Wilkening; sister, Mary Sue (Tom) Partin; and brother-in-law, Chuck Rhodes.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter; parents, John and Helen Miscko; and son-in-law, Tom Wilkening.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road. Funeral services will be Friday, March 5, 2021, beginning with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME and going in procession to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main St., Hobart, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Please share online condolences at reesfuneralhomes.com.
Note: Due to Lake County COVID-19 restrictions attendance will be limited to 50 people at one time. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone helps us in keeping everyone safe and practices social distancing.