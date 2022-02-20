Sept. 26, 1961 - Feb. 12, 2022

MICHIGAN CITY – Michael "Mike" James Steward, age 60, of Michigan City, IN passed away gracefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born on September 26, 1961 in Gary, Indiana to Arthur and Janice (Van Santen) Steward.

Michael is survived by his son, Arthur B. Steward; loving companion, JoAnn Kaiser; former spouse and mother of his children, Roxanna Davis; grandchildren: Sullivan Bruemmer and Annabel Bruemmer; Son-in- law, Jon Bruemmer; Aunt, Nancy Van Santen; and Uncle Jerry Van Santen; Niece, Brittany Westbury; and brother, Danny J. Steward. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brandi Steward; and brothers: Arthur Steward, James Steward and Christopher Steward.

As a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, Mike was very gracious to those in need, often making sacrifices to ensure that his friends and family were always comfortable and had a leg-up. He was known to be quick witted and showed signs of exceptional intelligence at an early age. This would be demonstrated with the occasional insightful anecdote or even a playful joke (sometimes at the expense of others). Mike was always ready for the extremes of any situation given his ability to endure even the most difficult circumstances pragmatically. He enjoyed having drinks with those close to him and strangers alike. Mike also enjoyed improving his properties and appreciated the outdoors while observing the various wildlife in the setting that he created.

He became a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers on November 8, 1984, and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator until he retired in October of 2016. Along the way he also led a successful Abrasive Blasting, Painting and Fabrication business where he was involved with many local projects and serviced the needs of countless satisfied customers and friends alike.

We are eternally grateful for our time with Mike and he will be forever cherished in our hearts and memories. We love you Mike!

Please join us in the Celebration of Life for Mike on the afternoon of Saturday, March 26th 2022. Contact Art Steward @ 219-898-3442 (absteward@hotmail.com) for details if you plan to attend. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.