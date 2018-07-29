ST. JOHN, IN - Michael 'Mike' Mandich, age 72 of St. John, formerly of Glen Park, passed away July 23, 2018. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of '65. Mike retired from US Steel after 30 years of service. He owned and managed a horse stable. Mike was an avid golfer and the golf course was where he was the happiest in life. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always laughing. Mike was loved dearly by his family and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Margaret Mandich.
He is survived by his sister, Paula Sargis; nieces, Melissa (Wes) Sargis-Hai, and Michele Sargis; two nieces, five nephews, cousins, Linda (Jim), Debbie, and Jeff; and many other family and friends.
Funeral service Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point at 12:00 p.m. Visitation Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com