June 15, 1978 - Mar. 26, 2023

Hammond IN - Michael "Mikey" Howisen Jr. age 44, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023. He is survived by his loving partner of 22 years, Elaine Brown; daughter, Nya (fiance Kyle Simmons) Howisen; sons, Michael III (girlfriend Lexi Ryan) Howisen, Randy Toney and Blake (girlfriend Yasmin Garcia-Hernandez) Toney and daughter, Savanna (fiance Andy Rodriguez) Toney; grandchildren, Alexander J. Toney, Cynthia I. Avitia, Blake A. Toney, Andy J. Rodriguez Jr. and Sophia E. Toney; sisters, Belinda Howisen and Michelle Howisen and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his mother, Diane Howisen and father, Michael Howisen.

Mikey was born June 15, 1978 in Hammond, IN and was a graduate of Donald E. Gavit Jr. Sr. Highschool.

Mikeys' interests were fixing cars and car racing. He was a good man with a BIG heart and was always there for anyone who was in need of help. Mikey was a loving son, brother, partner, father, grandfather and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.