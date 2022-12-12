VALPARAISO - Michael "Moe" Moser, age 70, a life-long resident of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away December 7, 2022.
Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa Moser; son, Ethan; brothers: Jeff, Sam, and Richard; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Laura (Dehaven) Moser and brothers: Ron and Larry.
Mike was proud to have been an educator of special needs students for 35 years, teaching in both the Valparaiso and Duneland School systems. Mike had a life-long love of sports. He was proud to have been a member of the 1969 Valparaiso Vikings undefeated football team and for earning a scholarship to play football at Knox College. An excellent softball player, he played until his knees begged him to quit. Mike passed on his love of sports through coaching at both the middle school and high school levels and later for his son's Little League teams. An avid supporter of Indiana University and the Colts, Mike had season tickets so he and his son could enjoy Colts games together.
A longtime member of the Elks, a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 157 Jefferson St., Valparaiso, Indiana.
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.