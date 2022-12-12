Michael "Moe" Moser

Mike was proud to have been an educator of special needs students for 35 years, teaching in both the Valparaiso and Duneland School systems. Mike had a life-long love of sports. He was proud to have been a member of the 1969 Valparaiso Vikings undefeated football team and for earning a scholarship to play football at Knox College. An excellent softball player, he played until his knees begged him to quit. Mike passed on his love of sports through coaching at both the middle school and high school levels and later for his son's Little League teams. An avid supporter of Indiana University and the Colts, Mike had season tickets so he and his son could enjoy Colts games together.