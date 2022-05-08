 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael "Myceajio" Dutczak

CALUMET CITY, IL - Michael "Myceajio" Dutczak age 89, of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving feamily on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Survived by his dear children: Lenora Dutczak, Paul Dutczak, Steve Dutczak, Michael (Kimberly) and Edward Dutczak; precious grandchildren: Michael (Sarah), Matthew and Mitchell. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Dutczak (nee Carver); parents, Iwan and Olena Dutczak; and siblings.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smile: https://www.operationsmile.org/ Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

