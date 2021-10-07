Michael Myszak
May 7, 1954 — Oct. 1, 2021
MUNSTER, IN — Michael Myszak - 67 of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021 with his wife and kids by his side. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech Vocational Highschool, Class of 1972 and excelled at baseball; continuing on to coach his children's teams. Mike retired from Xerox Corporation as a dedicated employee of 34 years and previously worked at LTV Steel in Hammond for 13 years until it closed. He was an active Chartered member of the Hammond Mohawks Social Club as the head IT guy and recording secretary. Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing and keeping score at White Sox games. He was happiest in the stands of a Chicago sports game, or on the beaches of Michigan with family and friends. Michael was a devoted husband and loved being a dad and "Papa". He had a heart of gold, was always joyful, and lent a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Michael is survived by his wife: Sharon (Boskovich); children: Christopher (Jenna) Myszak, Michelle (Andy) Turner, Valerie Myszak, and Rachel Myszak; six grandchildren: Lily, Ella, and Audrey Myszak, Tyler, Dylan, and Ashley Turner; four sisters: Patricia Myszak, Lucy (Rich) Spitale, Jeannie (James) Drudge, Laura (Dan) Myszak-Wolfe and a beloved extended family and lifelong friends. Preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer, brother George, parents Ruth and Matt, and uncles Leonard (Hazel) Black and Jim (Flo) Black. His time on earth will be cherished, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew & loved him.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. DUE TO THE CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION, FACE MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS EXPECTED. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer society, https://donate3.cancer.org//, or St. Jude's Foundation, https://www.stjude.org//.
