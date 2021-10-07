MUNSTER, IN — Michael Myszak - 67 of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021 with his wife and kids by his side. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech Vocational Highschool, Class of 1972 and excelled at baseball; continuing on to coach his children's teams. Mike retired from Xerox Corporation as a dedicated employee of 34 years and previously worked at LTV Steel in Hammond for 13 years until it closed. He was an active Chartered member of the Hammond Mohawks Social Club as the head IT guy and recording secretary. Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing and keeping score at White Sox games. He was happiest in the stands of a Chicago sports game, or on the beaches of Michigan with family and friends. Michael was a devoted husband and loved being a dad and "Papa". He had a heart of gold, was always joyful, and lent a helping hand to anyone who needed it.