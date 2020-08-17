× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Michael N. Stergos, age 91 of Merrillville, Indiana and Tarpon Springs, Florida passed away Thursday August 13, 2020.

Mike is survived by his two children: Sophie (Alex) Emmanoilidis and son, Nick (Sheri) Stergos; grandchildren: Arte ( Martha) Emmanoilidis, Aleka (Michael) Dovellos, Michael (Erika) Stergos and Patrick Stergos; great-grandchildren: Alexander and Sofia Emmanoilidis and George and Elena Dovellos; sister, Irene Klonaris of Tarpon Springs, Florida; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Also special thanks to friends Linda, Louie, Angie and Jimmy from his favorite place to be, Gino's, and a special thank you to the Towne Center staff and residents in Merrillville where Mike lived the last 4 years for making him feel at home.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife Alice in 1985, father Nikita Stergos, mother, Eleni Vollachetti-Stergos and sister, Annie Korakakis.

Mike served in the Army during the Korean War and retired from U.S. Steel in 1987 where he was a Supervisor in the Steel Producing Division. He will be remembered as a generous man who loved his Family above anything else and would be the first to help out any of his relatives and friends in need and never expecting anything back.