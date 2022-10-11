VALPARAISO, IN - Michael O. Zulich, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born June 8, 1943 in Valparaiso the son of the late Charles Zulich and Lillian (Gilliand) Zulich Swenson. Michael taught 5th grade for 35 years with the Valparaiso Community Schools, teaching at Cooks Corner and Flint Lake Elementary Schools. He was deeply involved with the Indiana State Teachers Association holding various positions, including Treasurer and Vice President. After school hours and in retirement, you could find Michael gathering with friends from the Toastmasters or playing bridge. He also enjoyed music and movies, having an extensive collection of both. Michael was kind, funny, intelligent, and a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.