Michael P. Young

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Michael P. Young, 26, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Michael is survived by his parents, Michelle (Tom Brown) Young and Mike Young; siblings, Joe (Jeana) Ruff and Kiersten (Darius Holland) Theodoratos; maternal grandparents, Phyllis and Gerald Ruff; paternal grandmother, Marilyn Young; many nieces, nephews and cousins; aunts, Candace Ruff and Melanie (Patrick) McCormick; and uncles, Gerald II (Erin) Ruff and Patrick (Dawn) Young.

Michael loved sports and was a huge Bears Fan, Sox Fan and Notre Dame Fan. He was full of life, had a tender heart, was athletic and funny — his sense of humor was comical. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.