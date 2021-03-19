Michael P. 'Ziggy' Zigich

HEGEWISCH, IL — Michael P. "Ziggy" Zigich, 60, of Hegewisch, passed away March 16, 2021. Devoted son of the late Nick and the late Mildred (nee Krainovich). Dearest brother of the late Marko Zigich. Father of Nicholas. He is also survived by members of the Krainovich and the Zigich families, as well as numerous friends.

Ziggy was a proud member of Ironworkers Union Local #1. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and patron of R-Bar. He was greatly loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Visitation is Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Funeral services will be Monday, March 22, 2021, DIRECTLY at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500 E. 186th St. Lansing, IL. where Ziggy will lie in state from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.