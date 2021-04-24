Michael Paul Benway, PhD

Ever committed to preparing the next generation of educators, Dr. Benway took a special interest in talented young educators, whom he encouraged and assisted with pursuing doctoral degrees, preparing them for successful careers as superintendents. Throughout his career, he was a staunch advocate for equal opportunities for all students, and firmly believed in the philosophy that diversity in enrollment provides a richer educational environment where all students could succeed. This served as a guiding principle throughout his career, and Dr. Benway was unwavering in his commitment to this principle, even when that meant making difficult or unpopular decisions.

Dr. Benway was active in several professional organizations, including the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, Midwest Suburban Superintendents, Indiana Urban Superintendents Association and Phi Delta Kappa. He served for several years as the chairman of the Indiana State School Bus Committee. In 1987, the Fort Wayne Fine Arts Foundation awarded him with the Margaret Ann Keegan Award for Arts-in-Education program development. In 2005, he was named Superintendent of the Year for District 1 by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.