Michael Paul Benway, PhD
Sept. 9, 1942 — April 3, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Michael Paul Benway, PhD, died on April 3, 2021, at age 78, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Dr. Benway was born September 9, 1942, in Burlington, VT, to Charlotte (Berry) and Forrest Benway, and grew up in Richmond, VT, where both he and his brother, John, distinguished themselves as talented baseball players.
Dr. Benway graduated from Richmond High School in 1960, before attending the University of Vermont, where he was a three-year letter winner in baseball, establishing himself as a standout shortstop in the Yankee Conference under coach Ralph LaPointe. Following his graduation in 1964, he accepted a position as history teacher, assistant varsity basketball coach, and varsity baseball coach at Peoples Academy in Morrisville, VT. He subsequently taught English at Brookdale Middle School in Elkhart, IN.
He was awarded a teaching fellowship at Indiana State University, where he earned his masters in 1968, before securing a doctoral fellowship, completing his PhD in educational leadership in 1976. Indiana State University would remain a central fixture in Dr. Benway's life. He was honored to serve on the ISU Board of Trustees for eight years, from 1992-2001, and he later served as a member of the President's Advisory Council for several years.
A lifetime educator, and nationally renowned expert in educational administration and theory, Dr. Benway served for over 20 years as the superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools, from 1990 until his retirement in 2010.
He began his administrative career at Rensselaer Central High School, where he served as assistant principal. He then served as principal at West Central Jr./Sr. High School in Francisville, IN, from 1973-1975. He served as assistant superintendent of the Tippecanoe School Corporation in Lafayette, IN, from 1975-1980, before relocating to suburban Indianapolis to assume the superintendency of Brownsburg Community School Corporation from 1980-1982. Immediately prior to his tenure with Valparaiso Community Schools, he served for eight years as superintendent of East Allen County Schools in New Haven, IN, from 1982-1990. Over the years, he also served as an adjunct professor at IPFW, at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.
Dr. Benway authored a number of articles which appeared in education-related journals and publications, and was frequently sought as a presenter at local, state and national conferences. He was one of only 25 educators in the nation selected for Superintendents Prepared, a two-year leadership development program. He was an early champion of cooperative learning models, serving as a national expert in development and implementation. He was also invited to the Leadership Development Program conducted by the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, NC, and The Superintendent's Work Conference conducted by Teachers College at Columbia University.
Ever committed to preparing the next generation of educators, Dr. Benway took a special interest in talented young educators, whom he encouraged and assisted with pursuing doctoral degrees, preparing them for successful careers as superintendents. Throughout his career, he was a staunch advocate for equal opportunities for all students, and firmly believed in the philosophy that diversity in enrollment provides a richer educational environment where all students could succeed. This served as a guiding principle throughout his career, and Dr. Benway was unwavering in his commitment to this principle, even when that meant making difficult or unpopular decisions.
Dr. Benway was active in several professional organizations, including the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, Midwest Suburban Superintendents, Indiana Urban Superintendents Association and Phi Delta Kappa. He served for several years as the chairman of the Indiana State School Bus Committee. In 1987, the Fort Wayne Fine Arts Foundation awarded him with the Margaret Ann Keegan Award for Arts-in-Education program development. In 2005, he was named Superintendent of the Year for District 1 by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
Outside of the professional sphere, Dr. Benway was a dedicated public servant, earning the rank of lieutenant through his service in both the Vermont and Indiana Army National Guard. He was a member of Rotary International, and was very active in the United Way of Porter County, serving as chairman of the board; in 1998, he was awarded the Dorothy M. Porter Volunteer Award, the highest volunteer honor bestowed by the United Way.
Dr. Benway enjoyed the game of baseball immensely, and in his retirement, made regular trips to spring training in Arizona and the College World Series in Omaha. He also enjoyed annual trips to the Maine coast with his family and dear friends, Bill and Betty Keefe, of Vermont.
Dr. Benway was preceded in death by his parents;, his older brother, Brother Jerome Benway, of Philadelphia, PA; and his wife of 47 years, Cheryl Jane Benway, also of Valparaiso. He is survived by his son, Dr. Brian Benway, of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Allison (Kyle) Maloney; and grandchildren, Padgett and Reid Maloney, of Oak Park, IL.
At Dr. Benway's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.