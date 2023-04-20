Oct. 8, 1950 - April 14, 2023

Michael Paul Novotney, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in the Town of Pines on April 14, 2023. He took his last breath with his wife and best friend, Susan, by his side. Always one to lend an empathetic ear and some fatherly advice, and sometimes to change the topic of conversation to whatever was on his mind, we are certain that his kind and gentle soul has been welcomed into His Kingdom.

Michael was born on October 8, 1950, in East Chicago. As a boy, he spent much of his time gallivanting around Whiting and north Hammond, folding now invaluable baseball cards into the spokes of his bicycle, hanging around the neighborhood auto repair shop, and participating in various boyhood shenanigans. He especially loved to spend time on and around Wolf Lake, including expeditions to "the island".

Not necessarily a dedicated A student, and, until the end, more of a big picture guy than a stickler for the details, Michael managed to graduate from George Rogers Clark HS in Hammond in 1968. He met the love of his life, Susan, in high school and they were married in August 1972. Many fantastic adventures ensued, including a belated honeymoon in Hawaii, camping excursions to various state and national parks, and a memorable one year banishment to Altus, OK.

Michael proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1969 to 1973, attaining the rank of sergeant, and spending time at several domestic Air Force bases and in Okinawa, Japan. Following his time in the military, Michael and Susan settled in Hammond, where he put his military training as an electronics mechanic, formidable problem solving skills, and boundless curiosity to work repairing office equipment, eventually opening a successful typewriter and computer repair business in Chicago, IL.

Soon after starting a family, Michael and Susan relocated to Chesterton, where, as a natural father and family man, he provided for, cared for, and raised his family. He was always very proud of his children, could not have been happier to see who they have become, and was fortunate to spend at least some time with each of his grandchildren before his passing

We are eternally grateful for all that he gave to and shared with us. He was always there to share a joke, review television shows and movies that he had recently seen, competently discuss almost any topic with you, and lend you a hand when you needed it. Moreover, he was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend, and we will miss him greatly.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael L.; his mother, Katherine (nee Hrovatich); and his brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Susan; his three sons, Michael E. (Amy), Christopher, and David (Kelly); his nine grandchildren, Audie, Madilyn, Michaela, Eleana, Amelia, Remington, Ronan, Savannah, and Anna; his sister, Jeanine (Doug) Jones; his sister-in-law, Alvina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Michael's life at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home in Chesterton on April 22, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, with a brief funeral service scheduled to be held at 5:00 PM. In recognition of Michael's love for music, you are invited to wear a t-shirt featuring your favorite band or musical group to the celebration. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we simply ask that you do not take life for granted. Please reconnect with family and friends, call your mom and dad, say hello to your neighbor, shake hands with a stranger, or simply let those you love know that you love them. Life is short and tomorrow is promised to no one.

"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."