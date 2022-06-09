July 29, 1929 - June 6, 2022

CROWN POINT - Michael R. Batka of Crown Point, Indiana, died on June 6, 2022. He was 92.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Eleanor, in 2011.

He is survived by his three children: Linda Keith, Michael A. Batka, and Elaine Goodman; and extended family.

Our father, or Dad, as we called him, said many times that he was blessed and had lived a full and rewarding life.

He was born on July 29, 1929, in the Slag Valley area of the South Chicago Deering community during the Great Depression. He grew up on Chicago's East Side, attending Gallistel Elementary School and the Bowen and CVS high schools.

He married Eleanor Gustavson on Sept. 1, 1951. They initially raised their family on Chicago's South Side, later moving to Burnham and South Holland, IL, and Crown Point, IN.

As an adult, Michael earned a bachelor's of arts degree from DePaul University and a master's of management degree from Northwestern University.

Michael spent a lifelong career in the steel industry, first with Republic Steel Corp. and then with Acme Steel, which later became Interlake Steel. His career at Acme/Interlake began as a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) foreman. He progressed through the supervisory ranks to retire in 1986 as plant manager of the Riverdale steel mill.

Following his retirement from the steel industry, Michael spent three years as a commodity option trader at the Chicago Board of Trade.

During his steel career, Michael was actively involved in the industry as a member of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers. He served in all offices of the local chapter and was the national chairman of the Steel Division in 1978.

Michael also served in civic capacities. He was a member of the board of directors for the Thornton Township Youth Committee and was president of the DePaul University School for New Learning Alumni Board. He also served as the president of the Thornton Township Toastmasters Club and as a reading tutor for the Dolton Library Group. He enjoyed many outdoor adventures as a member of the Sierra Club, the Fireside Ski Club and the Chicago Mountaineering Club.

Our dad considered himself to be a "people person" and liked to be in a position to influence outcomes. Throughout his life he regularly accepted leadership positions, starting as a teenager, when he was quarterback for the Wolfe Park Athletic Association football team.

His first industrial job was working for the Illinois Central Railroad. He was the locomotive fireman working in the cab of the steam engines at the Markham, IL, switching yards. He used to shovel "that coal" to keep the engines going. During one particular double shift, he actually shoveled the engine hopper empty of the 16 tons of coal.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army before the Korean War. He was assigned to the Corps of Engineers as the fire department engine operator at the Valley Forge General Hospital in Phoenixville, PA. As the engine operator he drove the big red American LaFrance fire truck.

Our dad told us frequently that he had a really good time and a great life. We consider ourselves fortunate to have been part of his "great ride".

Visitation and funeral services are scheduled on Friday, June 10, 2022, where friends may meet with the family from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.