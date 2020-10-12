 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael R. "Goose" Simkus

Michael R. "Goose" Simkus

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael R. "Goose" Simkus

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OF OUR SON, BROTHER, UNCLE AND FRIEND, MICHAEL R. "GOOSE" SIMKUS.

10/12/1976 - 9/3/1996 Happy Birthday Michael! Some times seems like yesterday, other times like a hundred years. We love you and miss you more than words can say. But, your laughter and joy fills our hearts and you are remembered always with a smile. The family keeps growing and each one will hear the Uncle Mike stories and come to know you and love you. We miss you every single day and love you so very much. Mom, Dad, Wally & Vero, Crissy & Erin, Isabella, Gabriella, Veronica, Wally, Graham, Ainsley and Friends.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts